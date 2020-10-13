Deaths mount in Armenia-Azerbaijan clashes amid truce calls

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Death and injury tolls are rising as fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces raged for a third week over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, and the United States urged both sides to adhere to a cease-fire reached over the weekend. Nagorno-Karabakh military officials said 16 servicemen were killed. That brings the total number of deaths among troops to 532 since Sept. 27, when the fighting flared up in the decades-old conflict. Azerbaijan hasn’t released its military losses, and the overall toll is likely to be much higher, with both sides regularly claiming to have inflicted significant military casualties. The two sides reported a total of 73 civilian deaths.