Report: US agents working in Guatemala violated agreement

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — A report by the Democratic staff of a U.S. Senate committee says U.S. immigration agents assigned to Guatemala to advise local authorities violated terms of their funding by helping officials deport Hondurans traveling in a migrant caravan early this year. The report released Tuesday says the U.S. agents rented three 12-passenger vans and hired drivers to shuttle Hondurans back to the border last January. The funding agreement had specified that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Guatemala could not conduct immigration or law enforcement operations. The report calls for an investigation.