Report: Chicago Blackhawks statue vandalized over the weekend

(CNN) — A Chicago Blackhawks statue outside of the United Center was vandalized early Monday.



CNN reports the vandalism showed splashes of bright paint across a likeness of the team's mascot and an indigenous rights phrase near its base.



Photos of the vandalism were first posted on Twitter by an account with the username @zhigaagoong, which calls for "no racist mascots" in its account description.



The Twitter photos show different angles of splashed paint and phrases painted around its base.



Among the slogans was "Land Back," a rallying cry used by indigenous people to fight for land reclamation and protest against development projects.



NBC 5 Chicago reports the statue, which stands on the north side of the arena on Madison Street, is currently covered with a tarp, the team announced in a statement.



The team said earlier this year they're staying committed to the name and logo and have taken some steps in recent years to address concerns of Native American groups, including outreach efforts and banning fans from wearing headdresses into games at the United Center.



To read more, click here.