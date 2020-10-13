Region 1 positivity rate for COVID-19 sits at or above 8 percent for 16th straight day

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — The seven-day rolling positivity rate for COVID-19 in Region 1 remains above 8 percent.



According to the Illinois Department of Public Health's latest update, the region's positivity rate was at 9.6% as of Oct. 10, marking 16 straight days either at or above 8% and 3 straight days above 9%.



The region has been under new COVID-19 restrictions for more than a week after it saw three straight days above 8%.



State health officials will continue to track the region's positivity rate for the virus to determine if mitigations can be relaxed, if additional mitigations are required, or if current mitigations should remain in place.

If the positivity rate averages less than or equal to 6.5% for three consecutive days, then Regions 1 will return to Phase 4 mitigations under the Restore Illinois Plan.

If the positivity rate averages between 6.5% and 8%, the new mitigations will remain in place and unchanged.



According to IDPH, the region is now at risk of more restrictions being put into place to help reduce the spread of the virus because of the positivity rate being at or above 8% for more than straight 14 days.



13 WREX has reached out to Illinois Governor JB Pritzker's office to see if the state will enforce more restrictions, but we've not heard back at this time.



Here's a look at all of the latest seven-day rolling positivity rates for the counties in Region 1, according to IDPH (All data used is from Oct. 10):