Procession to be held for Deputy Donald Gasparini Jr. Tuesday evening

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — A procession will be held Tuesday evening for a Winnebago County Sheriff's deputy who died suddenly over the weekend.



Deputy Donald Gasparini Jr. passed away suddenly on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020.



On Tuesday at 8 p.m., members of the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office along with several other law enforcement agencies will escort Deputy Gasparini Jr. from the Winnebago County Coroner's Office to the Cremation Society of Illinois in Rockford.



The law enforcement escort will leave from 400 Elm Street, travel south on Church Street, east on Chestnut/Walnut Street, north on N. 3rd/N.2nd Street, north on Forest Hills Road, east on Riverside, south on Trainer, then east on Weaver Road to the Cremation Society of Illinois at 6825 Weaver Road.



This will be the only law enforcement procession for Deputy Gasparini, Jr.



13 WREX will have coverage on 13 News at 10.



A public visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 16 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Stateline Church, 601 N. Perryville Road in Rockford. Law enforcement honors are scheduled from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.