Procession held for Deputy Chief Donald Gasparini Jr.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Members of the Stateline community gather to honor Winnebago Count Sheriff's Office Dep. Chief Donald Gasparini Jr.

A procession was held for Gasparini Tuesday night. Gasparini died suddenly on Sunday. He was 46 years old. The procession, made up of the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office and other law enforcement, ensures Gasparini doesn't make his final travels alone. Many other people also came out to long the procession route to pay their respecets.

The procession began at the Winnebago County Coroner's Office. It then wen through Church Street, Chestnut and Walnut streets, North 3rd and North 2nd streets, Forest Hills Road, Riverside Boulevard, Trainer Road and Weaver Road before stopping at the Cremation Society of Illinois in Rockford.

There is a public visitation set for Friday. It is at Stateline Church on North Perryville Road in Rockford. It is from 2 - 6 p.m. Law enforcement honors are scheduled from 2 - 3 p.m. at the church.