PREVIEW: Understanding the proposed graduated income tax amendment in Illinois

ROCKFORD (WREX) — In November, Illinois voters will weigh in on what type of income tax structure they'd like to see in the state.



A proposed ballot measure would repeal the state's constitutional requirement that the state's personal income tax is a flat rate. If approved, the measure would enact a graduated income tax.

Opponents argue the measure would give the state new and unregulated powers.

"We are not voting on tax rights we are voting on giving Springfield unyielding power to raise taxes whenever they want and create as many brackets as they want and change them whenever they want," says Lissa Druss with the Coalition to Stop the Proposed Tax Hike. "If they were serious about the rates they'd be baked into the amendment. But they're not."

Meanwhile, supporters argue the measure would relieve the tax burden on lower and middle class working families and provide the state with much needed revenue.

"Whenever you start talking about taxes, people will naturally get nervous and concerned," says President and CEO of the Shriver Center on Poverty Law, Audra Wilson. "Some have tried to say it's tax increase on the middle class when in actuality it's the opposite. Where actually 97% of the tax filers will be the same or less. Only the wealthiest 3% will pay a little more on income that's over $250,000 a year."

Tune in to 13 News at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, October 14th, for a look at what this proposal would mean for your family. You'll hear from those both for and against the measure, as well as an expert on public budgeting and government.