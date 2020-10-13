Despite virus fears, Texas sends most voters to the polls

HOUSTON (AP) — Early voting is underway in Texas, one of the few places in the U.S. not allowing widespread mail balloting during the pandemic. Voters went to the polls Tuesday as Jill Biden rallied supporters across the red state that Democrats are no longer writing off. Voters on both sides of the aisle say their desire to cast a ballot outweighs their concerns over virus safety. Long lines were common, as were masks, although they are not required in polling places. In suburban Houston’s Fort Bend County, technical problems kept machines offline for more than an hour as hundreds of people waited to vote. Early voting ends Oct. 30.