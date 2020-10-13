Possible safety issue spurs pause of COVID-19 antibody study

Independent monitors have paused enrollment in a study testing the COVID-19 antiviral drug remdesivir plus an experimental antibody therapy being developed by Eli Lilly. The antibody drug is similar to a treatment President Donald Trump recently received. Lilly confirmed Tuesday that the study had been paused out of caution and said safety is its top concern. The company would not say more about what led to this step and the U.S. government agency sponsoring the study would not immediately comment. It comes a day after a coronavirus vaccine study was paused to allow investigation of a possible safety issue.