Philippine military says no risk from China-backed towers

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine military chief says there is virtually no risk that towers and communications equipment to be put up in military camps by a China-backed telecom firm can be used for espionage. Gen. Gilbert Gapay said Tuesday that installing the towers and equipment of Dito Telecommunity Corp. in military camps would allow the military to better monitor and inspect its operations. Philippine officials have allowed Dito, a Philippine firm where Beijing’s China Telecom has a 40% financial stake, to set up towers and communications equipment in military land as the third major player in the local telecom industry. Dito officials have said espionage fears over the company’s telecommunications facilities are misplaced. It says it has invested strongly on cybersecurity.