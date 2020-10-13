Pandemic forces Colombia family to live in banquet hall

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia has been gradually reopening its economy following six months of restrictions for the coronavirus pandemic. But some businesses such as movie theaters, bars and banquet halls remain closed as officials try to limit indoor gatherings. Representatives of these industries are urging the government to let them open — with bio-security measures. They warn that thousands of family-owned businesses are about to disappear. One of them is Jamer Gonzalez, who used to make a comfortable living for his family by organizing weddings, birthday parties and company lunches at his banquet hall. He hasn’t been able to operate since March and is on the verge of bankruptcy. His family even had to move into the hall because they couldn’t afford to rent a home anymore.