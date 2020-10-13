Pakistan police arrest key suspect in shocking highway rape

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani police have arrested the second assailant in a gang rape of a woman whose car broke down on a deserted highway at night last month. Two attackers pulled the woman out of the vehicle and brutally assaulted her as her terrified children watched, helpless. The second suspect was arrested late on Monday and arraigned in court in the eastern city of Lahore on Tuesday. The other assailant was arrested a week after the September assault. The attack shocked Pakistan and galvanized women’s rights activists — especially after a senior Punjab police officer blamed the victim for being alone at night in the car with her children.