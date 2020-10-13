Minnesota Supreme Court weighs fate of PolyMet mine permits

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Lawyers for the proposed PolyMet copper-nickel mine and state regulators have urged the Minnesota Supreme Court to defer to the state Department of Natural Resources and reinstate three critical permits. Attorneys for the DNR and PolyMet argued Tuesday the agency acted within its authority when it decided there was no need for a trial-like proceeding known as a contested case hearing. They pointed out that the agency had already held years of public environmental review and permitting proceedings. Environmentalists countered that the state Court of Appeals got it right in January when it said the hearing is required by law.