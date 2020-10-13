Mental health experts say creating a routine can help people get through the winter season

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The COVID-19 pandemic has been rough for everyone. But mental health specialists say it's been especially hard for those with mental health issues.

"I believe the pandemic has been kinda cruel because it tends to isolate people a little bit more," said NAMI Northern Illinois Executive Director, Danielle Angileri

Because there is more potential for isolation during the winter months, She says people should create a routine they are comfortable with now and stick to it.

"I know it's kinda hard to go outside and do the things you want to do, but there are ways to exercise indoors and keep those healthy sleep patterns and to eat a diet that is good for your body," said Angileri.

Winnebago County Mental Health Board Vice President Richard Kunnert says making healthy relationships can also help

"putting yourself in a relationship where there are good people in your life and if that is a problem, finding where you can go, like a church organization or something where you might have people who are positive," said Kunnert.

These relationships can go beyond family and friends.

Angileri says connecting with organizations like NAMI Northern Illinois can provide support during the outbreak.

"Our office can be like a connecting resource to your next step in your mental health journey if you are needing the professional help," said Angileri.

NAMI Northern Illinois says it does not offer clinical services but it can connect you to those services along with other resources like educational help.