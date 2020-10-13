McConnell slates October revote on GOP COVID relief plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says that he’s scheduling a procedural vote on a GOP COVID-19 relief bill for next week.

He says aid to hard-hit businesses shouldn’t be held up by gridlock involving other aid proposals.

The Kentucky Republican says in a statement Tuesday that the Senate will take a test vote Oct. 19 when the chamber returns on Monday.

Democrats filibustered a GOP-drafted aid bill last month and recent talks on a larger deal with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., fell apart this past weekend, probably for good.

McConnell’s announcement came as President Donald Trump continues to agitate for “stimulus,” saying that Republicans should “go big” rather than the limited approach they’ve been advocating.

By ANDREW TAYLOR Associated Press