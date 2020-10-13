Margot’s homer, catch highlight Rays’ 4-2 win over Astros

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Manuel Margot hit a three-run home run after a crucial Houston error and made a spectacular catch in right field in his former home ballpark, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Astros 4-2 to take a 2-0 lead in the AL Championship Series. Margot homered off Lance McCullers Jr. w with two outs in the first inning on an 87-degree afternoon. An inning later, he tracked George Springer’s long foul ball to right field while shielding his face from the sun and caught it as he tumbled over a padded railing atop a wall.