Lives Lost: London rabbi worked to end community’s isolation

LONDON (AP) — Rabbi Avrohom Pinter gave his life to save his neighbors. When the British government ordered a lockdown to slow the spread of coronavirus, Pinter went door-to-door to deliver the public health warning to the ultra-Orthodox Jews in northeast London. Within days, the 71-year-old rabbi had caught the disease and died. That sacrifice was just the last chapter of a life spent forging links between the often isolated ultra-Orthodox community of Stamford Hill and wider British society, whether by working with an Anglican priest to build a community center or visiting the local mosque on the day a gunman killed 51 Muslims in New Zealand.