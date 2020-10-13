Lives Lost: Indian doctor embodied his family’s dreams

NEW DELHI (AP) — To his family, Joginder Chaudhary was the star son. The 27-year-old was a doctor, the first from their tiny village in central India. He was the eldest son, counted on to send money back to support his parents. He was a dreamer who wanted to open the first clinic to serve his village. He carried those hopes and dreams with him as he began working at a New Delhi hospital, aware of the risks of his profession as the coronavirus marched through India. By late July, Joginder Chaudhary was dead – one of the more than 100,000 deaths in India. Racked with grief, Chaudhary’s mother cried constantly and wished that she too would die. Weeks after his death, she too died of the virus.