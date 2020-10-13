Police: Protest shooting victim shot after altercations

DENVER (AP) — Police say a man fatally shot by a television reporter’s security guard after dueling weekend protests in Denver argued with another man first. An arrest affidavit released Tuesday says the guard, 30-year-old Matthew Dolloff and another person, got into an altercation with 49-year-old Lee Keltner as he was still arguing with the first man. The document says Keltner slapped Dolloff in the head before Dolloff pulled out a semiautomatic handgun and shot Keltner as Keltner discharged pepper spray at him. A family representing Dolloff’s family says he acted in self-defense. The television station says it had directed that the guards it hired not be armed.