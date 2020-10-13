Judge probing Beirut blast receives FBI’s investigation

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s state news agency says the judge investigating a massive blast in Beirut that killed and wounded many people two months ago has received a report from the FBI about their investigation into the explosion. The news agency said Tuesday that the judge received the FBI report the day before, adding that he is still waiting for similar reports from French and British explosives experts. The Aug. 4 blast at Beirut’s port killed nearly 200 people, injured about 6,500 and caused damage worth billions of dollars. Nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive chemical used in fertilizers, exploded at Beirut’s port.