Illinois woman guilty after fooling people in cancer hoax

HIGHLAND, Ill. (AP) — A woman in southwestern Illinois has pleaded guilty to fraud in a cancer hoax that tricked people who gave her money and other benefits. Sarah Delashmit of Highland acknowledged she didn’t have breast cancer or muscular dystrophy, yet she was given $2,500 to attend Camp Summit in Texas. In 2018, Delashmit received more than $1,300 from Young Survival Coalition, a New York-based group serving people who have been diagnosed with cancer. Delashmit appeared in federal court by video conference Tuesday. Federal prosecutors have agreed to ask for an eight-month prison sentence on Jan. 19.