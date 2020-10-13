Illinois tops 9,000 COVID-19 deaths, positivity rate rising

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — More than 9,000 Illinoisans have now lost their life due to COVID-19.



The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 29 new deaths of the virus on Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths in the state up to 9,026 deaths.

“More than 9,000 Illinoisans — our mothers and fathers, brothers and sisters, family, friends, and neighbors — have had their lives cut short by COVID-19, leaving tens of thousands more to grieve loved ones lost too soon,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “As we pause today to mourn these individual and collective losses, may we find strength in the tools we have to protect our communities: wearing a mask, watching our distance, and respecting public health and each other. My heart breaks for all those who have lost a loved one in this battle we never asked to fight – may their memories be for a blessing.”

The state also reported 2,851 new cases of the virus on Tuesday, bringing the state's total number of confirmed cases up to 324,743.



The state is seeing a recent spike in terms of the seven-day rolling positivity rate for the virus, too. IDPH reports the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 6 – October 12 is 4.5%, which is nearly 1% higher than the previous week.



Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 55,993 specimens for a total of 6,411,254. As of last night, 1,848 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 406 patients were in the ICU and 160 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.