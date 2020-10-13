Illinois lawmakers, advocates discuss ideas for prison reform

SPRINGFIELD, Ill – Members of the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus led their fifth hearing on criminal justice reform Tuesday afternoon. Lawmakers and advocates highlighted issues people face while in and out of prison.

Caucus members want to see a significant drop in the state’s’ prison population. However, they also know Illinois needs more programs to make sure released inmates don’t end up back in prison.

Advocates say diversion and re-entry programs are great examples of maximizing on limited public resources.

“They provide opportunities for people to address substance abuse, mental health, and other conditions and get healthy and stop the cycling between the justice system and communities,” said Pamela Rodriguez. The President of Treatment Alternatives for Safe Communities (TASC) also explained the rate of overdose risk for people leaving prison with a substance abuse disorder is extremely high.

“Without our intervention, they will experience a severe lack that drives them into poverty, homelessness, drug overdoses, sickness, and crime,” said Victor Dickson, President of the Safer Foundation.

Dickson suggests lawmakers expand the emergency prison release program to make it a permanent service. He also hopes they will consider increasing funding for community-based adult transition centers and community release services.

Lowering the prison population

Meanwhile, the Illinois Department of Corrections has seen a significant drop in population after awarding earned discretionary sentence credits and furloughs to limit the spread of COVID-19 in prisons.

“Illinois’s prison population has reduced 18.1% between March 1 and October 1. That’s down,” said Acting IDOC Director Rob Jeffreys. “These numbers haven’t been like this since 1992.”

Jeffreys says the department will continue to work on sentence credits to reduce the population. But, he explained the job doesn’t stop there.

“As men and women are released back into the community, it’s our goal that they’re equipped with skills and resources needed to reintegrate successfully and never return to IDOC,” Jeffreys added.

Advocates feel IDOC should require risk and need assessments in order to give people helpful resources before prison release. They feel a lack of resources and assistance leads to more cases of recidivism. Others note job and substance abuse programs can help individuals stay on their feet once they leave prison.

“We cannot continue to follow the same prescription and expect different results,” Sen. Elgie Sims (D-Chicago) said. “Prison reform is crucial to ensure Illinoisans of all backgrounds are treated fairly. We must stop monitoring individuals who have served their time and are not a threat to society. I also do not subscribe to putting someone in prison as a means to address substance abuse. Together, I know we will develop meaningful solutions and alternatives to truly deliver justice to people throughout the state.”