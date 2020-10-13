Harlem School District to survey families on remote learning near the holidays

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) — An idea to shift all Harlem School District students from in-person learning to remote learning during the holidays is tabled at Tuesday's school board meeting, instead making way for a survey for parents to make the decision themselves.

The discussion stems from an Oct. 9 letter from Superintendent Julie Morris to the board, expressing concern for a return to in-person learning near the holidays, when many families travel or host family members from out of town. Winnebago County's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases was another point of concern for Morris.

For families who choose remote learning during the holidays, students would not be in class from November 30 to January 15, excluding school breaks. The following is the exact timeline:

Nov. 25-27 Thanksgiving Break

Nov. 3- Dec. 18 Remote Learning for Everyone

Dec. 21 to Jan. 1 Winter Break

Jan. 4-15 Remote Learning for Everyone

Jan. 18 MLK Holiday

Jan. 19 In-person/Remote/Hybrid Learning Resumes

During a nearly hour-long discussion, some board members expressed concern over Morris's initial proposal, to move all in-person students to remote learning near the holidays.

They weighed issues many parents expressed concern about, including the need for childcare during the day, students' social and emotional needs and the difficulty of transitioning to remote learning.

Morris, said a preemptive plan for remote learning can keep teachers and classmates together, even if it is online. She said giving parents and staff several weeks of notice will prevent chaos and confusion.

Harlem School Board Vice President Patti Lawrence first suggested sending a survey to teachers and parents to gauge interest in remote learning around the holidays. She said families who choose to go on a holiday trip would be able to choose remote learning, while families who may choose to stay home for the holidays can continue to learn in the classroom.

"It's a reminder to all [parents] that their travels can impact others if they return to the classroom," School Board President Sue Berogan said.

It's important to note though, that families whose students learn in person do always have the choice to pull their child from in-person learning to remote learning.

The return to in-person learning allows for families to isolate for two weeks after the New Year's Day holiday, according to Morris.

"The goal is to alleviate the spread that may come after families and friends visit from outside of our region or people traveling to enjoy their holidays with friends and family outside of the region," Morris said in her letter.

The decision to act on this now comes from the concern over unfilled teaching positions currently in classrooms, due to COVID-19 cases, but primarily due to quarantines.

According to Scott Rollinson, Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources, 30 percent of staffing positions went unfilled because of quarantines and positive cases. District leaders said this has lead to teachers filling in for other teachers, even principals filling in for teachers.

Rollinson said last week, 745 students were reported absent, which includes students who signed up for in-person learning but were forced to move to e-learning due to mandatory quarantine. It was not specified that all 745 students reported absent was due to effects from COVID-19.