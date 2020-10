ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford's Finance and Personnel Committee approved a grant from the US Department of Justice that would help fund body cameras for the police department.

The Edward Byrne Memorial JAG Grant Award will give Rockford $153,868.00 over 3 years to purchase and maintain body cameras. It does not require a cost match.

The overall cost of the body cameras, according to the city of Rockford, is approximately $247,970.00.