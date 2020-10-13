Get outdoors early in the week before cooler temperatures arrive

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Take advantage of the seasonably warm days ahead while you can, because a big cool down is ahead.

Time of 70° weather is almost up:

If you haven't gotten out the door yet early Tuesday, prepare for a reminder that it is fall in the Midwest. Temperatures fell into the middle 30s in a few locations, with most areas bottoming out near 40° by sunrise. To put this in perspective, low temperatures ranged from 20° to 30° cooler than just 24-hours ago.

Despite the chilly start to Tuesday, high temperatures top out nearly identical to Monday, if not a few degrees warmer. Forecast highs Tuesday and Wednesday top out in the lower 70s, which is 5° to 10° above average for mid-October.

Get out and enjoy the warm temperatures while you can. Cooler weather returns by the end of the work week.

Alongside fairly warm afternoons, breezy conditions remain in place. Tuesday features wind gusts to 30 miles per hour, while Wednesday features wind gusts to 35 miles per hour. The combination of low relative humidity and gusty winds result in an elevated fire risk, so avoid any and all outdoor burning.

Midweek front provides late-week cooldown:

A powerful cold front is going to cut through the Stateline by late Wednesday, promising to bring cooler temperatures. This cold front does bring a slim chance for a stray shower or two Wednesday night into Thursday morning, but don't expect much in terms of rainfall.

The cold frontal passage, while not impressive with respect to rain chances, does usher in a much cooler weather pattern. Temperatures plummet from the lower 70s Wednesday to the middle 50s by Thursday.

The heart of the cooler temperatures arrive Thursday into Friday, with overnight lows both nights dropping into the 30s. A widespread and potentially killing frost is possible.

A blast of even cooler temperatures arrive by early next week.

Temperatures drop again into early next week, as another reinforcing shot of cooler air arrives to start the next work week. By the start of next week, high temperatures could be in the upper 40s.