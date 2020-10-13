Germany, France call for UK concessions in EU-UK trade talks

BRUSSELS (AP) — Germany and France on Tuesday pressured the United Kingdom to make concessions in three key areas of the Brexit trade negotiations or face a no-deal situation as of Jan. 1 that would hit hard a U.K. economy already hurt by the pandemic. EU negotiator Michel Barnier left negotiations in Brussels to travel to Luxembourg, where EU ministers are meeting to debrief on the state of play and make sure the 27 member nations keep a united front, something which they have done ever since the U.K. decided to leave the EU four years ago.