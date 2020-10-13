Fall heat wave bringing California more fire danger

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California’s siege of wildfires has significantly quieted but forecasters warn that a fall heat wave is bringing back high fire danger this week. Red Flag warnings will go into effect in much of Northern California before dawn Wednesday due to high pressure producing hot and dry conditions with strong offshore winds. The National Weather Service says critical fire weather conditions are likely early Wednesday, becoming more extreme Wednesday night into early Thursday. Forecasters say Southern California will have especially strong northeast winds on Friday. More than 8,500 wildfires have burned well over 6,400 square miles in California since the start of the year.