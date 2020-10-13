Eva Greenberg leads Boylan to Sectional title

ROCK FALLS (WREX) — Sisters Ella and Eva Greenberg both finished in the top four of the individual standings, with freshman Eva winning Medalist honors in a playoff, leading Boylan to a 1-A Sectional golf title.

Trailing by two strokes on the final hole, Eva Greenberg hit for eagle to force a playoff with Macomb's Lily Vardaman. Greenberg took care of business to win the individual Sectional championship. The Lady Titans also took home the team trophy, carding a 344, topping Macomb and Peoria Notre Dame by three strokes. Rock Falls finished 4th, with Dixon and Winnebago taking 5th and 6th places, respectively.

Boylan sophomore Ella Greenberg, Eva's big sister, shot a 77 to finish two shots back in 4th place. Rochelle's Megan Thiravong finished in 3rd place with a 76. Rockford Christian's Emily Kneller and Dixon's Olivia Rick tied for 8th after shooting 81.

Winnebago's Kyra Simon shot 83 to finish tied for 12th, with Dixon's Katie Drew (84) and Bella Heintzelman (86) both finishing in the top 15. Byron's Paige Bukoski tied for 15th with an 86.