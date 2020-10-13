COVID-19 may affect men more than women

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Reports from across the world show the COVID-19 virus may affect men more than women, and a local doctor agrees.

"A comparable number of men and women are getting the virus and the disease. But the death rate is higher for men," said Dr. Dan Sadowski with Rockford Urological Associates.

Dr. Sadowski said a difference in immune system response to the disease and how sex hormones influence the body's response to the virus could be reasons why that's the case.

"We know that when men get it, the death rate is higher. Sadly at this point, we don't know exactly why. So then we can't change that risk sadly," he said.

Dr. Sadowski recommends taking steps like wearing a mask and washing your hands frequently to help prevent even getting the disease.