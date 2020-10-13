COVID-19 complications force changes in services from Rock River Disposal

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A number of Stateline municipalities announce changes to Rock River Disposal services following at outbreak of COVID-19 cases among drivers.

This is how the city of Loves Park says the outbreak will impact services:



Curbside pick-up of yard waste and recycling will be done on alternating weeks, beginning this week, based on the following schedule:

October 16, 2020 - Recycling

October 23, 2020 - Yard Waste

October 30, 2020 - Recycling

November 6, 2020 - Yard Waste

"When they're short drivers they're also only limited to 60 hours a week according to DOT," says Loves Park Mayor Greg Jury. "So they can't work more hours than that operating the trucks."

Garbage pick-up will continue uninterrupted. Jury adds leaf vacuuming will start on October 19th and a schedule will be posted in the near future.

"Our street department is going to assist them and they'll reimburse us," says Jury.

Meanwhile in Rockford, an exact plan has yet to be ironed out.

“We have been in communication with Rock River Disposal after they advised us that they are experiencing a shortage of drivers/staff as a result of COVID 19 quarantine and isolation which is resulting in delay in collection services," says city administrator Todd Cagnoni. "Although garbage, recycling and yard waste will be picked up this week in Rockford, there will be some delays, with yard waste being most impacted. As our discussions with RRD continue, we will have a better understanding of how services will be impacted going into the upcoming weeks and what adjustments they may be requesting to maintain as many services as possible. At this time it is still in flux as RRD works on available man power, as soon as we have a plan place, we will update our residents.”

The Village of Rockton is also working out it's final plans.

"This week they won't be picking up yard waste," says Village Water Billing Clerk Jean Carlson. "That was what they came up with this week. We should know by Friday if they will be picking up next week or not. You just got to have patience, they'll get to you as soon as they can!"

13 News reached out to Rock River Disposal for more information, but have not yet heard back. We will continue to update this story as we learn of additional impacted municipalities or changes in services.