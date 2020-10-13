 Skip to Content

Coroner: Suspicious death victim is a 54-year-old man from Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Winnebago County Coroner provided an update on the suspicious death from Monday afternoon.

Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz said the office was contacted about a suspicious death on the 2300 block of Parmele St. Inside a home, police and the coroner found a 54-year-old man dead inside, the coroner said.

The death is under investigation by the Rockford Police Department.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, the coroner's office said.

Jena Kleindl

Jena joined the WREX team in May 2020 as the Assignment Editor and News Producer. She was born and raised in Freeport. She received her Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media Studies from the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee in 2020.

