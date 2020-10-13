Coroner: Suspicious death victim is a 54-year-old man from Rockford
ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Winnebago County Coroner provided an update on the suspicious death from Monday afternoon.
Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz said the office was contacted about a suspicious death on the 2300 block of Parmele St. Inside a home, police and the coroner found a 54-year-old man dead inside, the coroner said.
The death is under investigation by the Rockford Police Department.
An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, the coroner's office said.