Coroner: Suspicious death victim is a 54-year-old man from Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Winnebago County Coroner provided an update on the suspicious death from Monday afternoon.

Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz said the office was contacted about a suspicious death on the 2300 block of Parmele St. Inside a home, police and the coroner found a 54-year-old man dead inside, the coroner said.

The death is under investigation by the Rockford Police Department.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, the coroner's office said.