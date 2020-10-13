China’s trade growth accelerates in Sept; exports up 9.9%

BEIJING (AP) — China’s trade picked up in September as exporters benefited from the country’s relatively early reopening from pandemic shutdowns and strong global demand for masks and medical supplies. Exports rose 9.9% to $239.8 billion, up from August’s 9.5% growth, for the fourth straight month of gains. Imports increased 13.2% to $202.8 billion, up from the previous month’s 2.1% contraction. Chinese exporters have been taking market share from foreign competitors that are hampered by anti-disease controls. Tuesday’s data showed exports to the United States rose 20.5% to $44 billion despite higher U.S. tariffs, while imports of American goods rose 24.5% to $13.2 billion.