Chicago Rockford International Airport begins construction on cargo facility

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A new addition is coming to the Chicago Rockford International Airport.

The airport began construction on a new 90,000-square-foot international cargo facility. The airport says it will get more heavy cargo after finishing negotiations with freight forwarders and airline operators. The building is phase one of a two-phase cargo building expansion.

“RFD has been very successful with its UPS and Amazon operations," said RFD Executive Director Mike Dunn in a press release. "We have been working very hard over the last several years to bring in what we call heavy freighters from all over the world. Our recent agreement with Senator International of Hamburg, Germany, as well as our success in attracting companies like Magma Aviation (London U.K.), Air Atlanta (Iceland) and Longtail Aviation (Bermuda) has caused a need for this new, modern facility. With the expansion, we now anticipate the arrival of more new cargo aircraft from around the world in addition to the UPS and Amazon operations.”

The building is expected to open by the summer of 2021.