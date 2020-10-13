Boeing’s struggles continue: No jetliner sales in September

Fewer people are traveling during the pandemic, and that means airlines aren’t buying new planes. Boeing said Tuesday that it sold no commercial planes in September, and three orders for the grounded 737 Max were canceled. On top of that, Boeing is dropping orders for 48 more planes because it’s not sure that financially troubled airlines will be able to close the deals. So far this year, orders for 448 Max jets have been canceled and Boeing has dropped another 602 from its backlog because of doubts about the sales.