Assad makes rare visit to areas hit by fires in west Syria

BEIRUT (AP) — Syria’s state media says President Bashar Assad has made a rare public visit to the coastal province of Latakia where he toured areas that suffered heavy damage in last week’s deadly wildfires. In its report Tuesday, state news agency SANA did not say exactly when the visit occurred. It comes after three people were killed in Syria after wildfires broke out in parts of the Middle East last week. Assad’s public appearances around Syria have been rare since the country’s conflict began in March 2011. The conflict has killed nearly 400,000 and displaced half of Syria’s population, including more than five million who became refugees, mostly in neighboring countries.