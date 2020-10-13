Asian shares mixed as China reports faster growth in trade

Shares are mixed in Asia after China reported its exports jumped nearly 10% in dollar terms in September as its economy recovered from the coronavirus pandemic. Benchmarks edged higher in Tokyo and India but fell in Shanghai and Seoul. Sydney gained 1%. Hong Kong’s market was closed due to a typhoon. Overnight, the S&P 500 rose 1.6%, with big Tech companies including Apple and Amazon, thriving despite the pandemic, leading the way higher. Investors are still waiting to see whether Washington can overcome its partisan divide to deliver more support for the U.S. economy. This week also marks the start of earnings reporting season, when CEOs will detail how their companies fared from July through September.