Amazon’s Prime Day signals unofficial start to holiday shopping season

(NBC News) — Amazon's Prime Day sale is underway after it was delayed earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The annual shopping event was delayed this year for the first time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It's usually meant to be a "Christmas in July" event.



"Now it's really being perceived broadly in the retail world as the unofficial start to the holiday shopping season," says CNET's Ben Fox Rubin.



Last year, Amazon said Prime Day was the largest shopping event in its history, topping sales for Amazon's 2018 Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined.



Amazon says it will unveil more than a million deals over the 48 hour sale.



Those deals are only available to Prime customers, who pay $120 per year for perks like two-day shipping.



Other retailers are hopping on the train with their own sales, especially this year, as customers rely more on online shopping due to COVID-19.



"Wal-Mart has already started, Target has already announced, as well and Best Buy, and these are all Black Friday like sales," Fox Rubin says.