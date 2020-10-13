13 WREX holds second candidate forum tonight

ROCKFORD (WREX) — 13 WREX's second candidate forum is set to take place tonight.



Tonight's forum is with candidates for state representative in the 68th District. Incumbent Republican Rep. John Cabello finds a challenger in attorney and small business owner Dave Vella.



13 WREX anchors Kristin Crowley and James Stratton will moderate the debate.

The forum begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, and will be streamed live on www.WREX.com and on the 13 WREX Facebook page.

This will be the second of our three forums leading up to the election. Our first forum was held last week between candidates for the Winnebago County State's Attorney.



Our final forum will be the week before the election, on Oct. 27, with candidates for Winnebago County Chairman. Democrat and current board member Bert Gurl and Republican Ald. Joe Chiarelli are running against each other.