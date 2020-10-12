Work week kicks off with rain chances ahead of dramatic cool down

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rainy weather makes a return to the Stateline Monday, but cooler weather lags behind early week showers.

Monday's best rain chances:

If you get your day started early enough, rain is likely to steer clear of the morning rush. It's the second half of the morning that features the best rain chances for the Stateline. Model guidance suggests about a three to four hour window of rain chances at any one location. In Rockford, that window exists from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. In areas west of Rockford, like Freeport and Dixon, that window is from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. East of Rockford, that window is from approximately 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

While Monday won't be a washout, you don't want to forget the rain gear.

The day won't be a complete washout, but you'll want the rain gear before heading out the door. Thunder could even rumble across the Stateline, especially with the initial surge of shower activity. While no severe weather is expected, some small hail and blustery winds are likely to accompany late-morning rain chances.

No severe weather is expected Monday, but small hail and gusty winds remain possible.

As rain overspreads the region late in the morning, temperatures take a tumble. High temperatures in the middle and upper 60s occur earlier in the day, so be prepared for falling temperatures. By 3 or 4 p.m., when highs typically occur, temperatures remain generally near 60°.

As cooler air rushes into the Stateline, winds pick up as well. In fact, through the afternoon northwesterly wind gusts could approach 35 miles per hour. Winds should subside by sunset, with a return to southwesterly flow ahead by the overnight hours.

Two warm days:

The warmest weather of the next ten days unfolds Tuesday into Wednesday. Highs both of those days climb to near 70° with abundant sunshine and breezy weather. This could set us up for a locally enhanced risk for fire weather as relative humidity values drop to under 35%. Be sure to delay any outdoor burning Tuesday and Wednesday, as dry and breezy weather stick around.

Temperatures take a tumble:

The warmer-than-average weather early in the week gives way to much cooler weather by week's end. By Friday and Saturday, high temperatures only top out in the lower 50s with widespread frost likely each of those days.

Temperatures early in the work week close in on 70°. Much cooler weather settles in by week's end.

Overnight lows Thursday and Friday flirt with the freezing mark, so a killing frost could be possible. For folks with lively crops, you'll want to ensure a plan is in place as temperatures drop late this week.