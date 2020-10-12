Wisconsin mask mandate upheld, mask order remains in place for now

MADISON (WKOW) -- A St. Croix County Judge today denied a temporary injunction, keeping the statewide mask mandate in place and granting Gov. Tony Evers a temporary victory to keep his order in place as coronavirus cases surge in Wisconsin.

Judge R. Michael Waterman heard oral arguments earlier this month on a challenge brought forth by a conservative group, The Wisconsin Insitute for Law & Liberty, who sought to revoke the mask order issued by Governor Evers.

On Monday, Waterman issued a stay on an injunction issued by WILL to keep the mask mandate, but it's possible it could still face another legal hurdle potentially having the State Supreme Court hear the case.

The lawsuit filed by W.I.L.L. in Polk County Circuit Court argues Gov. Tony Evers doesn't have the authority to issue public health emergency declarations back to back after he extended the statewide mask order on Sept. 22, days before his first mask order issued on July 30th was set to expire. The lawsuit sought to remove both public health orders.

Judge Waterman suggested during oral arguments and in his decision that Republicans, who control the Legislature, could vote to strike down the mask order themselves raising questions whether or not the case should be dealt with by the courts.

"The legislature can end the state of emergency at anytime, but so far, it has declined to do so," wrote Waterman.

For weeks Republican lawmakers defended the lawsuit claiming they are not opposed to public health recommendations like wearing masks, but instead the governor's decision to mandate it through emergency order extensions they argue are not valid after the initial 60-day window.

During this decision Wisconsin is seeing COVID-19 cases surge including taking a toll on rural communities were positive cases for months remained low, some hospitals are overwhelmed and reporting they are nearing capacity, and some counties like Sauk are at capacity for contact tracers.