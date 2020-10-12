Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department remembering Deputy Chief Don Gasparini Jr.

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- "This morning I came in and poked my head to see him like I used to, and that's when the sadness came in," said Sheriff Gary Caruana.

The news that Deputy Chief Don Gasparini Junior died, left the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department in utter disbelief.

"It is hard to put into words. Hard to put into my mind. Hard to accept right now," said Aaron Booker, friend.

"You're praying, you're hoping, you're fighting for anything that he can pull out of this," said Caruana.

Gasparini Jr. died on Sunday night at around 5:30 pm.

Caruana said Gasparini was outside with his son,enjoying the fall air, when in a matter of minutes he was gone.

"When I got the news he didn't make it and that he passed away, it was just unbelievable," said Caruana

Caruana said he'll remember Gasparini for the man who he was, badge on and badge off.

"Donnie was always a can do kind of person. Happy. Never saw him upset. If he was he would get over it," said Caruana.

Gasparini worked for the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department for 26 years. He began as a correctional officer and moved his way up to deputy chief. Alongside side him for 15 of those years was retired patrol sergeant and Winnebago County board member, Aaron Booker.

"He was humble, he was respectful, courteous, kind and very professional," said Booker.

Booker said Gasparini's respect for people was unmatched.

"Whether it be the simple person cleaning the safety building, all the way up to the boss, the sheriff, politicians. His respect was equal amongst everyone," said Booker.

Booker said Gasparini was always the first to welcome a new member to the team -"He could put anyone at ease. Whether it be a new deputy coming in as far as relieving their anxieties. He was just very comforting," said Booker.

A deputy chief, a father, a husband, and a friend gone too soon.