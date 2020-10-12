Warm weather hangs on until temperatures crash after midweek

ROCKFORD (WREX) — While we no longer see the 80's in the forecast, warm weather sticks around for a little while this week. Later on, temperatures crash down to frosty levels.

Warm and windy:

Tuesday and Wednesday provide this week's warmth, as temperatures may heat up a little over Monday. Look to temperatures to warm into the low 70's, or about 5 degrees above average.

Breezy winds stick around through Wednesday.

Both days remain sunny, dry, and a little windy. Winds come from the south to southwest, and reach 20 mph sustained. Gusts may hit 30 mph or higher each day.

Crashing down:

Temperatures start out warm this week then crash after Wednesday.

A cold front slips by heading into Thursday, resulting in a pretty good drop in temperature. We drop 20 degrees to go from the low 70's to the low 50's. This places us over 10 degrees below average.

Frost is possible at night starting Thursday night.

The big drop in temperature sets us up for some chilly nights moving forward. Starting Thursday night, conditions fall to or near freezing, potentially creating frost each night through the end of the week. Sunday night could be the coldest. Temperatures likely fall below freezing, and could lead to a hard frost or killing freeze.

The weather remains colder long term. Next week may drop into the 40's for a day or two, with more frosty nights as well.

The weather may remain dry for a while. Rain chances stay low to slight over the rest of the week. Our best chances for rain look to develop over the weekend. The chance remains slight for now, but long range weather models show hints of rain between Saturday and Sunday, depending on which model you look at. Rain showers may return early next week as temperatures fall off again.

Conditions may recover and ever be a little warm at the end of the month. After a long cold stretch, temperatures may warm up a little just in time for Halloween.