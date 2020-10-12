US forces hit Taliban with air strikes in Helmand

LASHKAR GAH, Afghanistan (AP) — American forces have conducted over the past couple days several airstrikes in support of Afghan security force under attack by Taliban in the southern Helmand province. The spokesman for the U.S. military in Afghanistan said on Monday that the strikes did not violate the U.S.-Taliban agreement signed in February, but called on the Taliban to “reduce their violence around the country” in order to not derail ongoing peace talks. Representatives of the Afghan government and the Taliban are holding intra-Afghan negotiations in Qatar, a Mideast country where the Taliban have had a political office for many years. The negotiations are meant to end the country’s decades-long long war, following a U.S.-Taliban peace deal signed in February in Doha, Qatar’s capital.