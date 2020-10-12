Trump vs. Biden: Where they stand on health, economy, more

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden both promise sweeping progress over the next four years -– via starkly different paths. Trump points to tax reductions and regulatory cuts as economic imperatives and frames himself as a conservative champion in roiling culture wars. But the Republican president offers little detail about how he would pull the levers of government in a second term. Biden sounds every bit the Democratic standard-bearer as he holds up the federal government as the collective force to combat the coronavirus, rebuild the economy and address centuries of institutional racism and systemic inequalities.