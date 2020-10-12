In India, top US diplomat calls China ‘elephant in the room’

NEW DELHI (AP) — A top U.S. envoy speaking in India on Monday called China “an elephant in the room” and said Washington is keen to advance India’s interests in the Indo-Pacific region. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun said the U.S. was exploring ways to empower India without altering what he called New Delhi’s “strong and proud tradition of strategic autonomy.” Biegun’s three-day visit to India follows a recent flareup between China and India over the disputed border in the Ladakh region and Washington’s increased criticism of Beijing over the coronavirus, trade, technology, Hong Kong, Taiwan and human rights. Biegun is expected to lay the groundwork for the “2+2” dialogue between the two countries.