Tanzania intensifies repression ahead of polls, says report

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — International human rights group Amnesty International says Tanzania’s government has intensified repression of opposition parties and the news media ahead of elections set for Oct. 28. Amnesty said in its report that in recent months the news media has been hard hit by the indefinite ban of the Tanzania Daima newspaper, the second-largest newspaper in the country. The government’s June 23 order accused the newspaper, which is owned by opposition leader Freeman Mbowe, of breaching the law and professional ethics without citing specific laws or specific stories that were allegedly illegal or objectionable.