Suburban man charged in hit-and-run of woman in wheelchair

ST. CHARLES, Ill. (AP) — A suburban man who police say drove off after striking and killing an elderly woman as she cross the street in her wheelchair has been arrested. St. Charles Police say that 23-year-old Andrew J. Jensen of St. Charles was driving on Friday afternoon when his pickup truck stuck 88-year-old Helen Radnoti of Chicago. Jensen surrendered to police that night and on Sunday, the Kane County State’s Attorney charged him with felony counts of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in personal injury or death and failure to report an accident or death. He’s scheduled to appear in court on Monday.