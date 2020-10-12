 Skip to Content

RPS Superintendent in quarantine after family member tests positive

New
2:57 pm CoronavirusTop Stories
RPS 205 COVID 3 Web Pic

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Public School Superintendent Ehren Jarrett is working from home after a family member tested positive for COVID-19, the district said.

The school district posted the announcement on its Facebook page on Monday.

RPS 205 said Dr. Jarrett doesn't have symptoms, but did get tested for COVID-19. He's still waiting for his test results, according to the district.

Dr. Jarrett will follow the district's protocol and remain quarantined until Oct. 26, the district said.

Author Profile Photo

Jena Kleindl

Jena joined the WREX team in May 2020 as the Assignment Editor and News Producer. She was born and raised in Freeport. She received her Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media Studies from the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee in 2020.

Related Articles

Skip to content