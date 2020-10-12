RPS Superintendent in quarantine after family member tests positive

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Public School Superintendent Ehren Jarrett is working from home after a family member tested positive for COVID-19, the district said.

The school district posted the announcement on its Facebook page on Monday.

RPS 205 said Dr. Jarrett doesn't have symptoms, but did get tested for COVID-19. He's still waiting for his test results, according to the district.

Dr. Jarrett will follow the district's protocol and remain quarantined until Oct. 26, the district said.