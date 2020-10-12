Rockford Police investigating Sunday night shooting, one man injured

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police are investigating the shooting of a 37-year-old man.



The department tweeted out this statement on it's Twitter page at 7:42 p.m. Sunday evening saying:

Shooting investigation: Unspecified Location. 37 year old male victim self transported to a local hospital. His injuries are non-life threatening. Investigation still ongoing. No further info at this time.

Since the time of that statement, no further information about the shooting has been released.



No word on the victim's current condition.



13 News will continue to update as more information is made available.